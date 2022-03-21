Man slits wife’s throat in sleep, attempts suicide

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in front of his minor children before attempting to end his life over a domestic row at their house in Abbannapalya in Attibele on Monday.

According to the police, Sampath Keshav, a private firm employee, was a chronic alcoholic. He slit the throat of his wife Lavanya, 30, with a kitchen knife while she was sleeping. One of their minor sons who woke up at the time also sustained minor injuries when he intervened.

The accused then walked out of the house and collapsed on the drain outside his house. Neighbours who noticed this rushed to help only to find Lavanya lying dead in a pool of blood and the child crying inconsolably.

They rushed Sampath to a hospital before alerting the Attibele police, who went to the spot and detained Sampath and shifted the body to Anekal hospital for post-mortem.

The preliminary probe revealed that Sampath used to come home drunk and fight with Lavanya suspecting her fidelity. Both families had counselled and reunited the couple many times before.

On Sunday night, the couple fought over the same issue, after which Lavanya went to sleep with her two children. Sampath, who was in an inebriated state, too slept in the house and woke up in the early hours and attacked her with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot.

The police are awaiting the recovery of Sampath to arrest him for further investigations.