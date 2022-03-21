Man sleeping under parked truck run over

A 40-year-old labourer died after he was run over while sleeping under a parked truck to save himself from the rain on Sunday night.

The driver of the truck did not notice him and moved the vehicle, resulting in the mishap in Viveknagar. The deceased has been identified as Immanual, a resident of L.R. Nagar.

A senior police officer said that the accident took place around 11 p.m. A long truck which was loaded with two earth movers was parked on the roadside and the driver took a break after noticing the traffic. Immanual, who was going home, went under the truck to escape from the rain and fell asleep there.

The driver returned and started the vehicle. Immmanural, who was said to be under the influence of alcohol, did not hear the sound of the engine due to the rain. The driver moved the vehicle and Immanual was run over by the rear wheel.

Passers-by noticed the incident and alerted Ashoknagar traffic police, who identified the vehicle based on the CCTV footage.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered against driver Anjimani, who hails from Tamil Nadu.