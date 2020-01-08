Bengaluru

Man sets house ablaze, tries to kill children

Complaint was filed by his 21-year-old daughter.

A woman filed a complaint against her father for trying to kill her and other family members by setting fire to their house in Nandini Layout on Saturday.

The woman, 21, told the police that her father started physically and mentally harassing her and her 16-year-old brother a month ago. Their mother had passed away 11 years ago. It became so bad that they left home in Yelahanka and went to live with their uncle in Laggere.

Eleven members, including minors, were asleep inside. They were saved by neighbours. A few sustained minor burns. The house was partially gutted. The Nandini Layout police arrested Shankar B., 45.

