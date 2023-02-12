ADVERTISEMENT

Man sets fire to pawn shop over trivial row in Bengaluru

February 12, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Girinagar police are on the lookout for a man, who allegedly set fire to a pawn shop over a trivial row with the owner on Sunday.

The accused walked into the shop on Sunday to pawn some gold jewels and demanded ₹50,000.

Heated arguments ensued as Bhavarlal, 54, the shop owner, refused. Enraged by this, the accused walked out in a huff, returned with a plastic bottle with petrol, splashed it in the shop, and set it on fire, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire soon engulfed the shop and Mr. Bhavarlal also sustained minor injuries, but escaped. Residents, hearing the commotion, rushed to his help and put out the fire. The shop was partially gutted. Efforts are on to track down the arsonist, said the police.

In another incident, a shop was gutted in an accidental fire that broke out due to LPG cylinder leakage in Vithalnagar in Chamarajpet on Sunday.

The owner of the house and his family members and neighhbors ran out to safety. However the household articles and the flower shop were gutted. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

The Chamarajpet police are probing the incident to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US