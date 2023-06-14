Man served police notice over demolition of the half built drain

June 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Parappana Agrahara police have slapped a notice against a property owner in a case pertaining to the demolition of a portion of a storm-water drain, allegedly built on private land illegally.

Saju Chako, who has been fighting against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the diversion of a drain into his private land, instead of the adjoining property where the maps reportedly show the flow of the drain, has now been asked to appear for questioning in a case, filed by BBMP engineers alleging a portion of the drain built in his land has been demolished.

Construction of rajakaluve

Saju Chacko, one of the owners of 3.8 acre land bearing survey number (SN) 89/1 at Singasandra in Bengaluru south taluk moved court against the BBMP seeking stay against construction of rajakaluve in his land. The Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge after hearing the Interlocutory Application granted a temporary injunction in favour of Mr. Chacko.

The revenue documents produced by Mr. Chacko and others show that rajakaluve passes through SN 92, and 93 which are located adjoining their property. The BBMP, however, allegedly diverted the path of the rajakaluve into 89/1 and constructed a portion of the new drain. The court, while pronouncing the order on May 4, said the documents produced by the plaintiffs show that the case is prima facie in favour of owners at this juncture.

It may be recalled that The Hinduhad reported about the alleged diversion of rajakaluve into private land on Sunday (June 11). Tushar Giri Nath, BBMP Chief Commissioner, then said that an official had visited the site on June 6, after which the drain work had been stopped, and the map shared is being checked with an exact revenue sketch. The official who visited the spot also alleged that “some miscreants had demolished the deviated portion of the RCC drain” built by the BBMP and that a police complaint has been filed in this regard.”

While the court granted an injunction on May 4 restraining the BBMP from executing drain work further, the civic body allegedly violating the order continued the work till June 6. The BBMP halted the work only after Mr. Chako visited the spot, and spoke to officials, besides informing the police.

BBMP files police complaint

The BBMP filed a complaint in the Parappana Agrahara police station stating that some miscreants had demolished the wall of an SWD structure. The police had filed an FIR against an unknown person. Parappana Agrahara police said “As we have reasonable grounds to question Mr. Chacko in this case, we issued notice. He has to appear before us on June 20.”

Mr. Chacko talking to The Hindu said in April he had filed a complaint in the same police station against the BBMP for trespassing and damaging his property. The police then claimed that they cannot register FIR as the complaint was filed against government officials. The police simply gave acknowledgment for the complaint and did not take any action.

Mr Chacko has alleged that the BBMP through this notice is threatening him to back off. He added that “BBMP is trying to arm-twist to sabotage my efforts to protect my land which rajakaluve is not passing through. I am being punished for seeking justice and I have also written to Mr. Giri Nath on June 8 requesting him to direct the officials to vacate his private space.”