Man sends bomb threat to HC posing as his father-in-law

The police have arrested a New Delhi-based man for allegedly writing to the Karnataka High Court threatening to set off bombs on the premises. He signed the letter in the name of his father-in-law.

The accused, Rajender Singh, 36, is a businessman. According to the police, he had used his father-in-law’s name to create trouble for him, as they are involved in a bitter family feud. He had written a similar letter to the Madras High Court as well and had been arrested by the Chennai police.

The Karnataka High Court received a letter on September 17 in which a man claimed that several bombs would be set off on the premises on September 30. “The letter was signed by Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, from International Khalistan Support Group. He gave a residential address in New Delhi,” said the police.

The Vidhana Soudha police traced the address and also Hardarshan Singh Nagpal who informed them that he had nothing to do with the letter. The police learnt that their counterparts in Chennai had arrested his son-in-law for a similar letter he had written to the Madras High Court in the name of his father-in-law.

The police arrested Rajender Singh, who confessed to writing the letter.