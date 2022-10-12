Bengaluru

Man run over by BMTC bus

A 34-year-old cab driver was killed when a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ran over him on HAL Airport Road on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Mubarak Pasha, a resident of Vinayakanagar, was walking home from work around 8.30 p.m. when the bus that was trying to overtake another one lost control and ran over him after knocking him down.

Passers-by rushed the profusely bleeding Paha to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The bus driver, identified as Virat Murthy, 47, abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The Airport Traffic police have registered a case and seized the bus.


