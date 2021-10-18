Man robbed of ₹5.9 lakh by online ‘friend’

Bengaluru

18 October 2021 00:52 IST

He was kept prisoner in a hotel room

A 50-year-old man was robbed of ₹5.9 lakh when he went out with a female friend whom he had met online two years ago. During their first meeting, the woman along with three of her male associates kept the man prisoner in a hotel room until he wired ₹5.9 lakh to an account. The incident occurred last week.

In his complaint, the victim said that around two years ago, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The message was from a woman and the two began chatting over the months during the pandemic. The woman claimed she lived in another city. After two years of messaging, she recently reached out to him claiming that she would be in Bengaluru and that the two should meet.

The victim agreed to meet her at a hotel at Kalyan Nagar, where she was staying. “He said that when he knocked on the door, four people surrounded him, one of whom was the woman. They claimed to be police officials and said they would book him for dealing with drugs. The victim tried to reason with them, but the accused snatched his mobile phone, unlocked it. They also took his wallet and his cards, locked him inside the room and left,” said the police,

Advertising

Advertising

By the time he was able to escape by calling room service, the gang had transferred ₹5.9 lakh from two of his accounts. The police are verifying the guest lists and CCTV footage in the hotel.