Man posing as traffic policeman cheats people of ‘dues’ in Bengaluru

October 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central cyber crime police are on the lookout for a person who, posing as a Traffic Management Centre (TMC) staff, was cheating people on the pretext of paying their dues.

Based on a complaint filed by a private firm employee, the police charged the accused under various sections of the IT Act and impersonation on Saturday.

The complainant, Somashekhara, in his complaint said that the accused called him on his mobile, claiming to be a head constable with the Traffic Department and informing him about the fine dues against his car.

The accused shared his car number along with a copy of an ID card in the name of Kumaraswamy with a badge number.

The complainant got suspicious when the accused also shared a QR code asking him to pay the fine and cross checked with the TMC to realise that racket. Mr. Somashekhara approached the police and filed a complaint with the details, including the contact number of the accused .

A senior police officer said that people should be careful if they get such calls and advised them to cross check with the TMC.

