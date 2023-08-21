HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man posing as police officer dupes homemaker, flees with ₹19.9 lakh

August 21, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Posing as a police officer from Mumbai Crime Branch, a conman threatened a 37-year-old homemaker with a fake narcotics case and made away with ₹19.9 lakh on Wednesday (Aug 16). The victim, Roshini K. has filed a complaint with Hennur police.

A resident of Kothanur, Ms. Roshini, told the police that she received a call from a person claiming to be an employee of Fedex courier informing her that a parcel in her name to Taiwan which contained contraband including five expired passports of China, a laptop, credit card and 740 MDMA tablets were there and asked her to report to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Before Ms. Roshini could recover from the shock, she received another call from a person identifying himself as Anil Kumar, DCP, Cybercrime, Mumbai Crime Branch. He told her to cooperate with him and offered to help her. Trusting him, Roshini followed his instructions and downloaded the Skype app on her mobile and received a photo of Anil Kumar with a police uniform.

She told the police said that Anil Kumar sent her a letter from the Reserve Bank of India and asked her to transfer ₹9,99,567 online twice within 15 minutes to start the investigation. The accused assured her that the money would be reverted to her account soon after the completion of the inquiry.

With no option left, Ms. Roshini followed the instructions and transferred a total of ₹19,99,234 to a bank account in the name of Nihar Traders. But as soon as the money was transferred the call was disconnected, and the person went incommunicado since then. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the transaction details.

This is one of the most common forms of cybercrime where fraudsters posing as policemen cheat people, a police officer said, advising people not to entertain any calls from unknown numbers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.