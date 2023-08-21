Man posing as police officer dupes homemaker, flees with ₹19.9 lakh

August 21, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Posing as a police officer from Mumbai Crime Branch, a conman threatened a 37-year-old homemaker with a fake narcotics case and made away with ₹19.9 lakh on Wednesday (Aug 16). The victim, Roshini K. has filed a complaint with Hennur police.

A resident of Kothanur, Ms. Roshini, told the police that she received a call from a person claiming to be an employee of Fedex courier informing her that a parcel in her name to Taiwan which contained contraband including five expired passports of China, a laptop, credit card and 740 MDMA tablets were there and asked her to report to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Before Ms. Roshini could recover from the shock, she received another call from a person identifying himself as Anil Kumar, DCP, Cybercrime, Mumbai Crime Branch. He told her to cooperate with him and offered to help her. Trusting him, Roshini followed his instructions and downloaded the Skype app on her mobile and received a photo of Anil Kumar with a police uniform.

She told the police said that Anil Kumar sent her a letter from the Reserve Bank of India and asked her to transfer ₹9,99,567 online twice within 15 minutes to start the investigation. The accused assured her that the money would be reverted to her account soon after the completion of the inquiry.

With no option left, Ms. Roshini followed the instructions and transferred a total of ₹19,99,234 to a bank account in the name of Nihar Traders. But as soon as the money was transferred the call was disconnected, and the person went incommunicado since then. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the transaction details.

This is one of the most common forms of cybercrime where fraudsters posing as policemen cheat people, a police officer said, advising people not to entertain any calls from unknown numbers.