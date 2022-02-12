Man posing as Lt. Col. arrested for duping candidates

Bengaluru

According to officials he deserted the Indian Army in 2003

In a joint operation with the Military Intelligence Southern Command, the Bengaluru City Police on Friday arrested a former army man who was allegedly posing as a Lieutenant Colonel and cheating unemployed youth promising them jobs in the armed forces.

The initial probe revealed that the accused, Nataichand Jana, duped many aspiring candidates hoping to join the armed forces of huge amounts of money. As per records, he deserted the Indian Army nearly two decades ago in 2003.Originally from West Bengal, he relocated to Koramangala, and has been in the radar of the Military Intelligence for the past one year. He forged a number of identity documents to lure candidates,” said a senior police official.

The accused was caught by alert officials at the ASC Training Centre, Viveknagar. When they frisked him, they found a forged Indian Army identity card, photographs of himself in the Army uniform, and documents of aspiring candidates.

According to senior police officials, Jana joined the Indian Army in 1993 and after serving for 10 years he ran away from work in 2003. A complaint had been filed against him with the jurisdictional Vivek Nagar police in 2007 about his escape and since then he has been on the run until he was caught masquerading as a Lieutenant Colonel.

The police have seized four ATM cards, two bank passbooks, three fake ID cards , two phones from him.