Man posing as customer steals cars, arrested

Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a man, who posing as a prospective buyer, cheated owners looking to sell their cars. The accused, Srinivasa, would drive off with the car, and sell them, said the police, who recovered seven cars from him.

Based on a complaint filed early in November, the police tracked down Srinivasa and arrested him. Explaining his modus operandi, a police officer said, “He would keep a watch on advertisements of car sales and approach owners by pretending to be a buyer. He impressed owners and gained their confidence. More often than not, they would allow him to take the car on a test drive alone.”

Investigations so far revealed that Srinivas is a habitual offender with criminal cases in Rajagopala Nagar and Doddaballapur police station limits. The accused was arrested earlier, and remanded in judicial custody. After coming out on bail, he turned his attention to the second-hand car-sale market, the police added.