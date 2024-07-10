Man posing as CM’s PA cheats Bagalkote DHO

The Central Crime Branch officials are looking for a man who posed as the personal assistant of the Chief Minister and cheated the District Health Officer, Bagalkote, and made away with ₹7 lakh.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Jayashree M., on Monday, the police registered a case of cheating and impersonation.

The victim, in her complaint, said she was on leave when Rajkumar Yaragal came with an official transfer order to join as a newly transferred DHO on August 11, 2023. After Jayshree returned from leave, she refused to hand over the charge. She approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and got an order to continue working in the same post until further orders.

A few days later, Jayashree came to Vidhana Soudha to meet seniors in the department on an official call. During this period, she received a call from an unknown number, and the caller claimed to be Ramaiah, a retired KAS officer and presently working as PA to the Chief Minister. Ramaiah assured her relief from the legal tangle in exchange for money and took ₹50,000. Later on, he was in touch with her constantly and has reportedly taken a total of ₹7 lakh in the past one year.

Soon, she realised that she had been cheated and filed a police complaint.