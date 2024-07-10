GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man posing as CM’s PA cheats Bagalkote DHO

Published - July 10, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch officials are looking for a man who posed as the personal assistant of the Chief Minister and cheated the District Health Officer, Bagalkote, and made away with ₹7 lakh.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Jayashree M., on Monday, the police registered a case of cheating and impersonation.

The victim, in her complaint, said she was on leave when Rajkumar Yaragal came with an official transfer order to join as a newly transferred DHO on August 11, 2023. After Jayshree returned from leave, she refused to hand over the charge. She approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and got an order to continue working in the same post until further orders.

A few days later, Jayashree came to Vidhana Soudha to meet seniors in the department on an official call. During this period, she received a call from an unknown number, and the caller claimed to be Ramaiah, a retired KAS officer and presently working as PA to the Chief Minister. Ramaiah assured her relief from the legal tangle in exchange for money and took ₹50,000. Later on, he was in touch with her constantly and has reportedly taken a total of ₹7 lakh in the past one year.

Soon, she realised that she had been cheated and filed a police complaint.

Related Topics

money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.