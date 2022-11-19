Man posing as appliance company technician arrested

November 19, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Northeast division cybercrime police arrested a 25-year-old man who, posing as a technician of a reputed company, allegedly cheated people on the pretext of repairing their home appliances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on two complaints, the police tracked down Abdul Subhan from Gurappanapalya and arrested him. The police seized two phones and four SIM cards which Subhan was using.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to the police, Subhan, claiming to be the authorised technician from a leading company, put up his contact number on social media to trap gullible people. When people called him, the accused would visit their house and check the appliances and give them a huge bill for repair and escape with the money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused would then change the contact number on social media to trap other people, a police officer said. So far, the police have registered two cases of cheating against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US