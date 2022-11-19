Man posing as appliance company technician arrested

November 19, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Northeast division cybercrime police arrested a 25-year-old man who, posing as a technician of a reputed company, allegedly cheated people on the pretext of repairing their home appliances.

Based on two complaints, the police tracked down Abdul Subhan from Gurappanapalya and arrested him. The police seized two phones and four SIM cards which Subhan was using.

According to the police, Subhan, claiming to be the authorised technician from a leading company, put up his contact number on social media to trap gullible people. When people called him, the accused would visit their house and check the appliances and give them a huge bill for repair and escape with the money.

The accused would then change the contact number on social media to trap other people, a police officer said. So far, the police have registered two cases of cheating against him.