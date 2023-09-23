Man, posing as a recruiter, dupes techie; cheats him of ₹13.5 lakh

September 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The south division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a man who, posing as a recruiter for an international aviation company, duped a 43-year-old techie and made away with ₹13.5 lakh a month ago. After waiting in vain for the appointment letter, the victim, identified as Sacchidananda B. S., a resident of Anjanapura realized that he had been cheated and filed a complaint with the police on Friday.

In his complaint, Mr. Sacchidananda said that he had applied for the job online for a company a month ago. On August 16, he received a call from an unknown number, and the person, who identified himself as a representative of a leading aviation company said that he had an opening for a senior position with a salary of ₹46 lakh per annum. The person even conducted an ‘interview’ online and said that Sacchidananda had been selected.

Offering to send him a joining letter, the accused told him that there are few formalities to be completed before issuing the letter of appointment. On the pretext of medical expenses, document verification, and notice period, the accused demanded money to be paid, and Sacchidananda followed his instructions and paid ₹13.54 lakh on different occasions. Soon after the money was transferred, the accused promised to send him the offer letter and later turned incommunicado. After waiting for nearly a month, Sacchidananda finally realized that he had been cheated and complained to the police.