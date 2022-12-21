Man poses as traffic policeman, collects fines from vehicle owners

December 21, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a man who, posing as a traffic policeman, was collecting fines from vehicle owners.

The racket came to light when one of the owners, identified as Udit Sood, contacted the police on their social media account to cross check.

The traffic management database administration section checked to find that the accused had been operating for some time.

Based on a complaint by Jagadisha C., database administrator at the traffic management centre, the police registered a case against the accused charging him under various sections of the IT Act and are trying to track down the accused, based on the contact number and the bank account he was using.

The accused would contact vehicle owners identifying himself as a traffic policeman, send details of the violations and ask the victims to pay the fine online, and send the bank account details, said the police.

