Man opens fire over property row; kills nephew, injures brother

Residents of Hampasandra in Chickballapur district woke up to gunshots and chaos and found that a villager had opened fire at his elder brother and nephew, killing one of them on the spot in the early hours of Wednesday (July 24).

The deceased has been identified as Nazeer Ahamad, 60, while his father, Mahaboob Sab, 90, a farmer, sustained severe injuries.

The accused, Bashir Ahamad, 65, according to police, is Nazeer’s uncle and allegedly attacked him while he got out of the house and was heading for the morning prayers. Hearing the gunshot and commotion, Mahboob Sab rushed to his son’s rescue and confronted Basheer, who tried to shoot him as well and later attacked him with a machete and then fled from the scene.

The Gudibande police shifted the injured to the hospital, where the doctors declared Nazeer Ahmed as brought dead, while Mahboob Sab was shifted to NIMHANS, where he is being treated.

Meanwhile, after attacking the duo, Basheer headed to Bagepalli allegedly with the intention to kill his wife and children, who were at her parental home. But by then, his wife Shahida had come to know of what had happened in Hampasandra over the phone and did not open the door. The Bagepalli police later arrested Basheer.

A probe revealed that Basheer Ahmed, who is the younger brother of Mahboob Sab, had a dispute over the ancestral property. He was working in Saudi Arabia and returned a few years ago to settle down in India.

Susheer was the youngest among them. “There was a property dispute in the family. Early on Wednesday, Basheer first fired at Nazeer with a country-made pistol and also attacked him with a machete, killing him on the spot. He then tried to fire at Mehboob Sab, who came out of the house, but as the pistol did not fire, he attacked him with the same machete. He then went to Bagepalli and tried to attack his wife, but the police caught him and recovered the weapons”.

During questioning, Basheer allegedly told the police that he did not get his rightful share of their ancestral property, due to which he attacked his elder brother and nephew. He also said that he suspected his wife of infidelity and, hence, wanted to kill her and their children.

Basheer worked as a tailor in Saudi Arabia and returned two years ago. He had allegedly planned to carry out the killings a few years ago and had even gone to Bihar, where he bought a country-made pistol and did target practice. The gun did not work, and he had to give up his plan. Recently, he had purchased another pistol with which he shot his nephew. The Gudibande police have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and also under the arms act against Basheer and taken him into custody for further investigation.

