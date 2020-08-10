Man murdered; police suspect friends who are on the run

A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friends who were drunk at JSS Layout in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Yogeesh, a resident of Singasandra.
According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. “The victim and five to six of his friends were drinking at an open space at JSS Layout. We do not know the exact reason for Yogeesh’s murder. The accused are on the run,” a police official said.
Accused killed
A 36-year-old commercial goods auto driver was killed by unknown assailants on Saturday night near Hira Masjid in Byatarayanapura police station limits. Apart from running goods auto, the deceased, Ismail Khan, was also an automobile broker. “He is named in an attempt to murder case and a murder case. He had enmity with local history- sheeters,” said Sanjeev M. Patil, DCP, West.
According to sources, the murder took place around 11 p.m. while Ismail was heading to a paan shop.
