Man murdered in Anekal, second murder in two days

February 25, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by an armed group close to his house in Marsur near Anekal early on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jayakumar. According to the police, he was allegedly involved in the murder case of a man identified as Manoj alias Bablu in 2017 and came out on bail seven months ago..

The police said on Sunday around 4 a.m. he received a call, and came out of his house to attend it only to confront a group of men waiting for him .

On the pretext of talking, they took him a few yards away and then allegedly hit him on his head with a wooden plank. While Jayakumar collapsed, the accused attacked him with weapons and fled leaving him dead in a pool of blood, said the police.

Passers-by later found the body and informed the Surya City police, who went to the spot and conducted investigation.

The police suspect that an old rivalry was the reason behind the murder. The assailants wanted to avenge the murder of Manoj, said the police.

Based on the last phone call to Jayakumar, the police have gathered some clues about the assailants.

This is the second murder reported in Anekal in as many days. A rowdy-sheeter, identified as Mental Manja, was hacked to death by an armed gang.

Senior police officials are chalking out plans to contain growing anti-social activities in the area.

