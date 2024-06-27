GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered at a bar in Bannerghatta

The victim, identified as Harsha Vardhan, 35, was drinking at a local bar when he reportedly stared at two other patrons

Published - June 27, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A man was murdered at a bar in Bannerghatta on Wednesday night (June 26) after he allegedly stared at two other persons, which led to an altercation, according to police.

The victim, identified as Harsha Vardhan, 35, was drinking at a local bar when he reportedly stared at two other patrons. This led to a confrontation that quickly escalated into violence. The two accused, angered by his behaviour, initiated a fight which culminated in them striking the victim’s head with a beer bottle, police said.

The impact of the blow caused a fatal head injury, and Harsha Vardhan died on the spot. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack. The bar manager informed the police, who arrived and began an investigation.

“The victim suffered a head injury and died on the spot. The accused escaped from the scene, and police were informed by locals. We have initiated an investigation,” a police official said .

The police have sent Harsh Vardhan’s body for postmortem, and have registered a case against the accused.

