Man lures woman with cash prize, escapes with ₹29,000

The police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly duped a woman in a ‘cash reward’ scam. The woman realised that she had been cheated after the accused — identified as Biswas — started demanding more money from her after she had already paid him ₹29,400 to claim her prize, and approached the Adugodi police on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Mamatha, who lives in Chinnayyarapalya, said she had purchased some utensils from an online store last month. On August 29, she received a letter informing her that she had been selected as a lucky winner on account of her recent purchase and was entitled to a cash prize of ₹8.8 lakh. The letter also asked her to give a ‘missed call’ to a mobile number mentioned in it.

Excited about the offer, Mamatha gave a missed call, following which a man identifying himself as Biswas returned her call and congratulated her. He asked her to deposit ₹9,800 towards the processing fee. Mamatha transferred the amount online to a bank as per details given to her. Biswas confirmed that he received the money and asked her to pay another ₹19,600 as income tax dues.

She, however, she did not have the money and borrowed it from her friends and relatives. “She transferred the money to him anticipating that she would receive the cash in her account,” said the police.

However, Biswas called up again, and demand ₹29,400. At this point, Mamatha got worried and consulted her friends and relatives who told her that she may have been scammed. She called up Biswas stating that she does not want the cash prize and demanded that he return her money.

“Since then, she has not been able to reach him as he switched off the phone,” said the police. Based on her complaint, the police have taken up a case of cheating, and efforts are on to track Biswas.