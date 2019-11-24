Man loses high-end mobile phone to conmen

The Marathahalli police are on the lookout for two men who duped a private firm employee and stole his high-end smartphone worth ₹80,000, which he was attempting to sell on an online marketplace.

After he posted information on the phone, the victim, Mohammed Shariff, received a phone call from a man identifying himself as Nelson. “He told the victim that he wanted to purchase the phone as a gift for his son and asked him to courier it to his son’s house. He assured Shariff that the money would be transferred online,” said a police officer.

Shariff agreed to the condition and handed over the packet to the courier agency. He then called Nelson for the money as he had sent the phone to his son. “But Nelson asked him to wait till the parcel reached his son. After waiting for a day, he tried calling Nelson again, but found that his phone was not reachable,” said the officer.

After repeated calls, Shariff contacted the courier company where the staff informed him that two people came to their office to collect the packet one hour after he gave it to them. Based on the complaint, the police are now trying to track down Nelson through the mobile phone number he used and CCTV camera footage from the courier agency.