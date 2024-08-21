Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A domestic dispute over not purchasing new clothes for the recently concluded Varamahalakshmi festival ended in tragedy when a factory worker allegedly murdered his wife and then burnt her body in their Dobbaspet residence, Nelamangala, on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old S. Kavya, was found dead by her sister, Ramya, who visited the house after multiple phone calls to Kavya went unanswered.

Upon arriving, Ramya found the main door ajar and detected a foul smell. She discovered Kavya’s half-charred body inside the bathroom and immediately alerted the Dobbaspet police.

Based on a complaint from Kavya’s parents, the police arrested her husband, Shivananda, who had been hiding in a relative’s house in the same area.

Investigation by the police revealed that the couple had been having frequent arguments, leading Kavya to return to her parents’ home in early July. After getting counselled from senior family members, she returned to her husband just four days before the incident. However, her children remained with their grandparents in Madanayakanahalli.

The final altercation occurred on Monday morning when Shivananda allegedly failed to buy a new sari and other materials that Kavya had requested. Kavya reportedly called her mother, stating her intention to return to her parents due to the ongoing disputes with Shivananda.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.