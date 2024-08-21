GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Published - August 21, 2024 08:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A domestic dispute over not purchasing new clothes for the recently concluded Varamahalakshmi festival ended in tragedy when a factory worker allegedly murdered his wife and then burnt her body in their Dobbaspet residence, Nelamangala, on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old S. Kavya, was found dead by her sister, Ramya, who visited the house after multiple phone calls to Kavya went unanswered.

Upon arriving, Ramya found the main door ajar and detected a foul smell. She discovered Kavya’s half-charred body inside the bathroom and immediately alerted the Dobbaspet police.

Based on a complaint from Kavya’s parents, the police arrested her husband, Shivananda, who had been hiding in a relative’s house in the same area.

Investigation by the police revealed that the couple had been having frequent arguments, leading Kavya to return to her parents’ home in early July. After getting counselled from senior family members, she returned to her husband just four days before the incident. However, her children remained with their grandparents in Madanayakanahalli.

The final altercation occurred on Monday morning when Shivananda allegedly failed to buy a new sari and other materials that Kavya had requested. Kavya reportedly called her mother, stating her intention to return to her parents due to the ongoing disputes with Shivananda.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.