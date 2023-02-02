ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills wife during fight, calls police control room to surrender

February 02, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramamurthynagar police have arrested a 46-year-old man who bludgeoned his 44-year-old wife to death with a dumbbell before calling the police control room to inform about the incident on Thursday.

The accused, Morris Manohara, a resident Hoysala street in Ramamurthynagar, is a technician at a private telecom company. He married Lydia, 18 years ago and the couple have three children. Inquiries with the neighbours revealed that the couple used to fight frequently as Morris suspected her fidelity, according to the police.

The couple fought after the children left for school on Thursday. During the fight, Morris allegedly repeatedly attacked her with a dumbell and killed her. He later called the police control room, led police personnel to the house and narrated what happened. The police found Lydia in a pool of blood. Morris was then taken into custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US