HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man kills wife during fight, calls police control room to surrender

February 02, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramamurthynagar police have arrested a 46-year-old man who bludgeoned his 44-year-old wife to death with a dumbbell before calling the police control room to inform about the incident on Thursday.

The accused, Morris Manohara, a resident Hoysala street in Ramamurthynagar, is a technician at a private telecom company. He married Lydia, 18 years ago and the couple have three children. Inquiries with the neighbours revealed that the couple used to fight frequently as Morris suspected her fidelity, according to the police.

The couple fought after the children left for school on Thursday. During the fight, Morris allegedly repeatedly attacked her with a dumbell and killed her. He later called the police control room, led police personnel to the house and narrated what happened. The police found Lydia in a pool of blood. Morris was then taken into custody.

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.