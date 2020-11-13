Man kills three children, ends life

A guard at an apartment complex allegedly killed his three children — two girls and a boy — before killing himself, at the quarters where he lived with his family at Mico Layout. The incident came to light on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Janakaraj Bista, 32, Saraswati, 14, Hemanti, 9 and Rajkumar, 3. The family hailed from Nepal and lived at the staff quarters of Ramanashree Enclave, the apartment where Janakaraj worked as a guard.

When Janakaraj did not report for duty on Friday, other staffers knocked on his door. When he did not answer, they entered the quarters and alerted the police.

The police suspect the incident happened Thursday late night. “Janakaraj’s wife committed suicide a month-and-a-half ago. There is no family to claim the bodies,” said police sources.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)