Man kills son over trivial row in Bengaluru
The R.T. Nagar police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly beating his son to death over a a trivial row at their house in Chamundi Layout on Monday.
The accused, Mohammed Shamsher, a bartender, used to get angry with his son, Mohammed Sulaiman, 18, a mechanic at a garage, frequently.
The accused on Monday had a fight over a financial row and attacked Sulaiman with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, the police said.
The incident occurred when Sulaiman’s mother had gone to her native place. Sulaiman’s grandfather, who witnessed the fight, alerted the police.
The police rushed to the spot and detained Shamsher for further investigation.
