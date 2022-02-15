Man kills petty thief who tried to steal phone

February 15, 2022 22:19 IST

The Konanakunte police arrested a man for allegedly killing a 36-year-old man when the latter attempted to rob his mobile phone in Jambusavari Dinne on Monday .

According to the police, the victim, Manjunath, worked in a bar and restaurant and was previously involved in a mobile snatching case. On Monday evening, the accused, Sharath Kumar, 27, was talking to his mother on his phone when Manjunath accompanied by two of his friends accosted him. They demanded he hand over his phone. The incident took place near the bar where the victim worked.

When Manjunath tried to snatch the phone, Sharath allegedly hit him on his head with a brick. The sudden blow rendered him unconscious and he collapsed. He was declared dead by doctors, following which the police arrested Sharath for murder.