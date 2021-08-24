Man kills neighbour

A 55-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour after he was warned to stay away from his daughter. The incident took place in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning. The police arrested the accused within few hours of the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Nagappa, while the accused is Naresh, 28. Both were working in factories.

The police said the incident took place around 5.30 a.m., when Nagappa was going to work. Naresh and his friend attacked him with an iron rod and killed him, and fled the spot. “Investigations revealed that Naresh was in love with Nagappa’s daughter and the latter had objected to their relationship. Naresh used to stalk Nagappa’s daughter when she would head her college. She objected to this and even complained to her father about Naresh. As she was avoiding him from the last few days, he went to their house on Monday night to question her. Nagappa had shouted at him and warned him to stay away from his daughter. An enraged Naresh killed him to avenge the humiliation,” the police said.