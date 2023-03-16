ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills friend over marriage row, attempts to end life in Bengaluru

March 16, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

According to the police, the man and the victim were in a relationship, and the woman got engaged to another man

The Hindu Bureau

The Wilson Garden police have booked a 25-year-old accountant of a construction company for smothering his female friend to death after alleged sexual assault at her house in Wilson Garden on March 14.

According to the police, Manoj and the victim were in a relationship for the last one year . The victim worked in a pharma company while the accused worked as an accountant in a construction company. The duo met on Facebook and were in a relationship .

Recently, the victim got engaged to another man, and informed Manoj about it . Manoj went to her house when she was alone and allegedly assaulted her sexually before smothering her to death, accusing her of cheating .

The accused later went back to his home and attempted to end life by hanging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members found the victim lying unconscious and took her to a hospital. The doctor, after examination, declared her brought dead, and also found assault marks on her private parts.

Based on their complaint, the police tracked down Manoj, who is recovering in a hospital . He was booked for rape and murder, and awaiting post-mortem report for further investigation.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US