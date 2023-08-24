Man killed, two Injured in cylinder explosion at hotel in Adugodi

August 24, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A destitute man sleeping on the footpath was killed and two others injured in an explosion caused by a LPG cylinder leakage at the ground floor of a hotel at C.L. Layout in Adugodi on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, 45. The injured are Nagaraj and Ramaiah, presently being treated at St. Johns Hospital.

The explosion occurred in the basement, a small 8x8 feet room with no proper ventilation, where over 12 LPG cylinders were stored.

The police suspect that the leakage from the hosepipe led to the explosion. Luckily no cylinders exploded, limiting the damage.

An initial probe revealed that the staff tried to check the leak and accidentally ignited the fire which led to the explosion. Several residents in the area panicked owing to the loud explosion.

Owing to the impact of the explosion, the shutter of the hotel ripped apart and the man, said to be a destitute and sleeping on the footpath outside the hotel, was killed on the spot, even as two hotel staff were injured.

The police along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel put out the fire.

The Adugodi police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the hotel for further investigation.