Man killed during brawl

A cab driver was stabbed to death in a fight at a bar in Kadirenahalli on Friday night. The deceased Chandru, 35, a resident of Banashankari, had gone to the bar and was at the cash counter settling the bill when four men entered the room.

As the entrance was narrow, they brushed past Chandru who had a lit cigarette in his hand. This sparked an altercation between the patrons. The victim’s friends joined in to defend him. However, the fight went out of hand when one of the four men stabbed Chandru in his neck and fled from the spot.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Kumaraswamy Layout police who have registered a case and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the accused.