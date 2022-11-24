Man killed as KSRTC bus knocks down his bike

November 24, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old biker was killed when a speeding KSRTC bus knocked him down on HAL Airport Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased Aris, 26, a resident of Hosanagar owning a footwear shop in Whitefield, was on his way to work when the accident occurred around 6.50 p.m.

According to the police, the bus was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and knocked down the bike and ran over Aris and his bike, killing him on the spot.

The Jeevan Bima Nagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, while the driver, who was absconding from the scene, was arrested later.

The JB Nagar traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against him for further investigation.

