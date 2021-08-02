Man killed after he tries to pacify mob

Bengaluru

02 August 2021 23:42 IST

A 24-year-old was stabbed to death when he intervened in a quarrel between his two neighbours in Nandini Layout on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Karthik, a BBMP garbage autorickshaw driver from Koolinagar. He was stabbed multiple times and died on the spot owing to severe bleeding.

The police have arrested Arun, Avinash, Babu, Ajai, and others charging them with murder.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, Karthik was staying in a house adjacent to the house of Anniyamma and Kalpana, who allegedly used to fight frequently over trivial matters.

On Sunday, the duo quarrelled and called their relatives for support. Soon, the lane turned into a virtual battleground and Karthik, who was witnessing the fight, went to pacify them.

In the melee, the accused pounced on him and started assaulting him.

One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly, killing him on the spot, the police added.