Man jumps into lake to escape police detention, drowns

A 40-year-old private firm employee drowned in a lake on the outskirts of Kanakapura after he jumped into the lake to escape from the police on Sunday.

The deceased Kalaiah, a native of Budiguppe village in Kanakapura, working in a private company in Bengaluru. Kalaiah was married and living with his wife and two children.,

On Sunday, he along with his four friends went to the lake reportedly to play cards. The police patrolling team passing by notices the group and approach them for inquiry.

Fearing arrest, they jumped into the lake to escape, but Kalaiah, who did not know how to swim, drowned.

The police, with the help of others, rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital, but by then it was too late. The doctors, after examination, declared him as dead on arrival .

While the police have registered a case of unnatural death, family and friends staged a protest in front of the police station demanding justice for Kalaiah.

Tumakuru police rescue drowning man

In a another incident, the patrolling police team of Kyathasandra station rescued a 50-year-old destitute who was drowning in silt on the lake bed of Devarayanapattana on Tuesday .

Based on the information received on the emergency response support system, the team rushed to the spot and found a hand protruding while the entire body was drowning in the silt of the lake bed . The police with the help of others pulled out the man and rushed him in the ambulance to the nearest hospital, where he is recovering.

The police are yet to question the man to ascertain his identity and know how he landed up there. Police suspect that he had wandered into the lake bed and stepped into the loose soil and drowned.

Superintendent of Police, Ashok K.V., lauded the work of the Hoysala team.