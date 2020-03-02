Man jumps from flyover, critical

A 52-year-old man allegedly jumped from the elevated flyover in Kodigehalli junction on Monday evening. The condition of the man is said to be critical. The police have rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

The injured man, Huccha Reddy, is a native of Ballari. He sustained multiple injuries.

According to preliminary investigation, the police said Reddy had been to Tirupati along with his family members three days ago. He went missing while returning from Tirupati, and his family had informed the local police.

Around 6.30 p.m., Reddy was walking on the flyover towards Hebbal before he jumped off and fell on the road below at Kodigehalli junction. A traffic police constable deployed at the junction saw him jumping and immediately rushed him to a hospital.

The Kodigehalli police identified Reddy through documents in his pocket.

“His family members claim that Reddy was mentally disturbed. We suspect that he ventured on the flyover and got scared on seeing the density of the vehicles, and jumped down,” an officer said.

A case has been registered.