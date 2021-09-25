Man injured in Tharagupet godown blast dies

A 74-year-old man who was severely injured in the suspected firecracker explosion at New Tharagupet on September 23 died at Victoria Hospital on Friday. The deceased, Anjiswamy, had sustained over 60% burns and doctors had said chances of his survival were slim. He worked at a nearby shop and was in the vicinity when the blast occurred at the godown.

With Anjiswamy’s death, the toll has risen to three. The driver who was loading the firecracker cartons, Manohar, and Aslam Pasha, who ran a puncture shop nearby, died on the spot on Thursday. The South Division police on Friday conducted a special drive in the wholesale market hub of New Tharagupet to check for storage of any illegal explosive material and also conducted an awareness drive on safety protocols.