Man informs police about friend’s kidnapping plan

A taxi driver, on Tuesday, approached the police to alert them that his friend was planning to kidnap a city-based jeweller for ransom. Based on as complaint filed by Ajaz Pasha, 35, a resident of Kengeri Satellite town, the SJ Park police registered a case against his friend, Vikram.
In his complaint, Ajaz said that he met Vikram, who worked as a salesperson for a private company, three months ago. In the course of their friendship, Vikram reportedly complained about his meagre salary and allegedly discussed a plan to kidnap jewellery store owners for ransom. “Vikram asked Ajaz to help him pull it off. Recently, Vikram started sending photographs of jewellery shops, names of the owners and other details to Ajaz on WhatsApp. “Fearing that Vikram would get involved in criminal activities, his friend filed a complaint with us,” said the police.
