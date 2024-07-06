ADVERTISEMENT

Man in wheelchair assaulted by rowdies in Bengaluru 

Published - July 06, 2024 10:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The 26-year-old man had an altercation with two persons who were in an autorickshaw

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a person on a wheelchair.  | Photo Credit: Liffy Thomas

A physically challenged man, who was in a wheelchair, was allegedly assaulted by some men at Jigani near Anekal in Bengaluru, on July 4.

The man, V. Nagaraj, 26, had tea at a stall near Electronics City in the morning. While he was returning home, he had an altercation with two persons in an autorickshaw.

After the altercation, Nagaraj headed home. The duo allegedly followed him to his house and assaulted him with weapons, according to the police.

Nagaraj suffered injuries on his neck, back, and abdomen. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The accused have been identified as Soorya from Melkote and Praveen from Yarandahalli, both known rowdies, the police said. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

