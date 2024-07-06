GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man in wheelchair assaulted by rowdies in Bengaluru 

The 26-year-old man had an altercation with two persons who were in an autorickshaw

Published - July 06, 2024 10:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a person on a wheelchair. 

A representational photo of a person on a wheelchair.  | Photo Credit: Liffy Thomas

A physically challenged man, who was in a wheelchair, was allegedly assaulted by some men at Jigani near Anekal in Bengaluru, on July 4.

The man, V. Nagaraj, 26, had tea at a stall near Electronics City in the morning. While he was returning home, he had an altercation with two persons in an autorickshaw.

After the altercation, Nagaraj headed home. The duo allegedly followed him to his house and assaulted him with weapons, according to the police.

Nagaraj suffered injuries on his neck, back, and abdomen. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The accused have been identified as Soorya from Melkote and Praveen from Yarandahalli, both known rowdies, the police said. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / disabled

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.