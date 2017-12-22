Man held with 1.7 kg of ganja

The RMC Yard police have arrested a 20-year-old youth from Nepal and recovered 1.7 kg of marijuana from him. Based on a tip-off, a team intercepted Vikas and found a plastic bag containing the drug.
Vikas claimed to have purchased the marijuana from labourers of a cement godown in the industrial area on Tumakuru Road. Further inquiries revealed that a few labourers working in the godown used to grow marijuana plants in the backyard of the godown and sell it to peddlers.
The police raided the godown but the suspects managed to escape.
“We have summoned the owners of the godown for questioning," a senior police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor