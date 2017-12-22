Man held with 1.7 kg of ganja

The RMC Yard police have arrested a 20-year-old youth from Nepal and recovered 1.7 kg of marijuana from him. Based on a tip-off, a team intercepted Vikas and found a plastic bag containing the drug.

Vikas claimed to have purchased the marijuana from labourers of a cement godown in the industrial area on Tumakuru Road. Further inquiries revealed that a few labourers working in the godown used to grow marijuana plants in the backyard of the godown and sell it to peddlers.

The police raided the godown but the suspects managed to escape.

“We have summoned the owners of the godown for questioning," a senior police officer said.