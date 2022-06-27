Man held on charge of stealing bikes

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 21:36 IST

The Ramamurthynagar police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man on the charge of stealing bikes and recovered eight vehicles worth ₹5 lakh from him.

The accused Rakesh, along with two of his associates, would steal bikes parked in front of the houses in residential areas, according to the police.

Based on a complaint, the police verified the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and identified Rakesh, and arrested him.

Based on his confession, the police recovered the bikes and efforts are on to track down two of his associates who are on the run.