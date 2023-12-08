Man held on charge of sexually harassing Namma Metro commuter

December 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 22-year-old woman on Namma Metro screamed for help as a man allegedly touched her inappropriately inside the metro car in Rajajinagar on Thursday morning.

As the man tried to flee at the next stop jumping out of the train, Namma Metro security identified the man, detained him, and handed him over to the Upparpet police.

The Upparpet police have identified the man as Lokesh, who has had several cases of theft booked against him.

The police said that Lokesh is a professional pickpocket and he claimed to have been trying to lift a purse from the woman’s bag and in the process touched her, and had no intention of sexually harassing her. The police said an investigation is on.

