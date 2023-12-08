ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of sexually harassing Namma Metro commuter

December 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman on Namma Metro screamed for help as a man allegedly touched her inappropriately inside the metro car in Rajajinagar on Thursday morning.

As the man tried to flee at the next stop jumping out of the train, Namma Metro security identified the man, detained him, and handed him over to the Upparpet police. 

The Upparpet police have identified the man as Lokesh, who has had several cases of theft booked against him.

The police said that Lokesh is a professional pickpocket and he claimed to have been trying to lift a purse from the woman’s bag and in the process touched her, and had no intention of sexually harassing her. The police said an investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US