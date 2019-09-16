Man held on charge of printing bus passes illegally

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Saturday arrested a man who was allegedly renewing student bus passes illegally for ₹250.

The fraud came to light when an officer with the BMTC vigilance team caught a student during a routine inspection and found that his bus pass had been renewed with a fake registration number.

“He learned that the student had got his bus pass renewed illegally from one Creative Printing Solutions, a printing press in Rajajinagar,” said the police, and added that the vigilance team lodged a complaint after visiting the press. The police arrested the owner Jagadish (37), who had allegedly renewed around 10 student passes.

“There is no provision for conductors to check the authenticity of the passes as the codes specified in them are only known to department officials,” said a police officer.