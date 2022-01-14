Man held on charge of killing partner in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

14 January 2022

He later admitted the victim to a hospital claiming she had fainted

The city police arrested a man for allegedly killing the woman he lived with in a fit of rage on Wednesday night. The accused, Manjuanth, later admitted the victim to a hospital claiming she had fainted.

According to the police, the victim, Manjula, 35, a resident of Beereshwara Nagar near Konanakunte Cross, had separated from her husband and had been living with Manjunath, 35, also a resident of the same area, for over a year now.

“However, Manjunath recently started suspecting her of cheating on him, and began to abuse her physically,” sources said. On Wednesday night, he reportedly picked up a quarrel with her and allegedly strangled her to death.

When he realised what he had done, he panicked and took Manjula to a private hospital. He claimed she was ill and had fainted. Declaring her dead, the hospital informed the local police who questioned Manjunath. He allegedly confessed to the crime, and was subsequently arrested and booked for murder.