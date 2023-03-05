ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of bike lifting in Bengaluru

March 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayanapura police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man and recovered seven two-wheelers worth ₹4.3 lakh, which he had allegedly stolen from in and around the city.

The accused has been identified as Mujeeb Pasha, a resident of Goripalya. According to the police, the accused used to move around residential areas and steal two-wheelers parked outside houses.

Based on bike theft complaints, the police analysed details and CCTV camera footage from in and around the scene of crime, identified the accused, and arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US