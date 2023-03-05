HamberMenu
Man held on charge of bike lifting in Bengaluru

March 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayanapura police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man and recovered seven two-wheelers worth ₹4.3 lakh, which he had allegedly stolen from in and around the city.

The accused has been identified as Mujeeb Pasha, a resident of Goripalya. According to the police, the accused used to move around residential areas and steal two-wheelers parked outside houses.

Based on bike theft complaints, the police analysed details and CCTV camera footage from in and around the scene of crime, identified the accused, and arrested him.

