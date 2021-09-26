Bengaluru

Man held for wife’s murder

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife. The victim, Roopa, 34, was found dead with her throat slit at her residence by her young son on September 22. The police tracked down her husband, Kantharaj, a real estate broker, who was absconding.

He allegedly confessed to the murder. The couple had marital differences as Kantharaj suspected the fidelity of his wife. “The accused tried to kill his wife at least twice in a way so as to make it look like an accident, but failed. Frustrated, he used a kitchen knife and fled the house,” a senior official said.


