Man held for murder of 75-year-old woman, guest

14 April 2021 21:52 IST

Police had to open fire after he attacked a constable with a knife in a bid to evade arrest

The Puttenahalli police on Wednesday solved the April 7 murder of a 75-year-old woman and her guest in her house in J.P. Nagar following the arrest of a 32-year-old habitual offender. The bodies of Mamatha Basu and her son’s friend Debrath Behara were found by the domestic help.

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, hails from Konanakunte. He met Behara at a bar. Behara bought a cigarette from a shop outside the bar and tried to pay for it online. “When the transaction failed to go through, Manjunath stepped in and paid ₹12 for the cigarette. Later, he following Behara with the intention of snatching his mobile phone,” said a police officer.

However, before he could get an opportunity to strike, Behara reached Mamatha’s house and rang the bell. When Mamatha opened the door, Manjunath noticed that she was wearing a lot of gold.

“He decided to steal their valuables. He left the area and stole a motorcycle. He went back to the house around midnight armed with a knife and rang the bell. When Behara opened the door, Manjunath pushed him inside and stabbed him repeatedly,” said a senior police officer.

He then went to Mamatha’s bedroom and slit her throat. He stole her gold chain, a pair of bangles, bracelets and rings, four mobile phones, two laptops and the CCTV camera.

However, his image was captured on a CCTV camera in a neighbouring house, which helped the police identify him. “Manjunath is a habitual offender named in nine criminal cases,” the police officer added.

Early Wednesday morning, the Puttenahalli police were alerted that Manjunath was hiding near a private school in Aditya Nagar, J.P. Nagar. They surrounded the premises.

“Constable Sadiq spotted Manjunath and tried to nab him, but the accused attacked him with a dagger in a bid to escape. Inspector Kishore Kumar opened fire and shot at his legs,” said a police official.

The injured countable and the accused were taken to a hospital. The police are waiting for Manjunath to recover to question him and recover the valuables.